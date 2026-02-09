Donald Trump criticises Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show as 'slap in the face to our country'

SANTA CLARA: US President Donald Trump launched a scathing critique of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, labeling the show an "affront to the Greatness of America" and a "slap in the face" to the country.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social as the Super Bowl aired, Trump criticised both the music and choreography of the show. "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote.

Trump claimed the performance "makes no sense" and does not reflect "the Greatness of America" or its "standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

He also said, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying," adding that the dancing was "disgusting, especially for young children."

In the same post, Trump accused what he described as the "Fake News Media" of praising the show and used the moment to criticise the NFL's new kickoff rule.

Earlier, as the Super Bowl began, Trump struck a more upbeat tone, posting a separate message wishing viewers well and saying the country was "stronger, bigger, and better than ever before," as per Variety.

Bad Bunny was announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer last September by the NFL and Apple Music.

Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski publicly condemned the choice, accusing the Grammy-winning artist of being divisive and claiming the league should have opted for a more "inclusive" act, according to Variety.

The halftime show is particularly significant as it marks Bad Bunny's only US concert appearance scheduled for the year, with his Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour bypassing the United States.

As per Variety, the singer previously told I-D magazine that fears over ICE raids influenced his decision not to tour the country.

Trump later said that Bad Bunny's selection was "absolutely ridiculous," adding that he did not know the artist.

According to Variety, when Bad Bunny hosted Saturday Night Live last October, he described the Super Bowl performance as a milestone for Latinos in the US, calling it a collective win that could not be erased.