Jacob Elordi calls Margot Robbie a "pure source of inspiration": 'I love working with her...'

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie have sparked intense buzz with their interpretation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell. Ahead of its release, Jacob Elordi, who steps into the role of Heathcliff opposite Margot Robbie’s Cathy in Wuthering Heights, called the Barbie actor a "pure source of energy."
Heaping praise on his co-star, Elordi said, "At any moment, Margot is managing no fewer than 50 things and always with a smile."
He added, "That stops you from being able to complain about anything, just seeing what she can accomplish in a day. She’s an inspiration and a pure source of energy, and I love working with her."
Discussing his interpretation of Heathcliff, he shared: "Heathcliff is the original outcast. Shouted at, hit, and spurned by his father and the world at large. From the start, he’s bracing for impact at any time, so his physicality is protective, curled up."
He further said that Cathy was the "only source of light or warmth" in his "cold, isolating world". "After he comes back to Wuthering Heights, he stands tall. He has autonomy; his clothes complement him. He has money, which makes him their equal. It was a good arc to play," Elordi said.
In Wuthering Heights, Heathcliff and Cathy's forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love, and madness. It also features Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.
Margot Robbie, is also co-producing the film under the banner LuckyChap, in collaboration with Josey McNamara and Emerald Fennell. The Barbie actor marks her third collaboration with Fennell after Saltburn and Promising Young Woman. Backed by MRC Studio, and planned to be distributed by Warner Bros Moion Pictures, Wuthering Heights will hit theatres internationally on February 11, and on February 13 in USA.