Austin Butler to portray Lance Armstrong in his biopic

Armstrong was well-known as a talented cyclist who won many successful championships. He came to the limelight after achieving the Tour de France a record seven consecutive times from 1999 to 2005, but was stripped of his titles in 2012 after an investigation into doping allegations found that Armstrong used performance-enhancing drugs over his career. After years of denying allegations, he admitted to using them in 2013. Since then, he is banned from all cycling events, but has been active in his support for cancer research after he was diagnosed with the disease.