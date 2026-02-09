Austin Butler to portray Lance Armstrong in his biopic

Austin Butler is all set to play cyclist Lance Armstrong in his biopic. The upcoming film will be directed by Edward Berger, known for critically acclaimed films like All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave. It will be backed by Scott Stuber (Deliver Me From Nowhere).
Oscar-nominated writer Zach Baylin, whose previous work includes Will Smith-starrer King Richard, will write the script chronicling the life and career of Armstrong, one of the most polarising figures in modern sports history.
Armstrong was well-known as a talented cyclist who won many successful championships. He came to the limelight after achieving the Tour de France a record seven consecutive times from 1999 to 2005, but was stripped of his titles in 2012 after an investigation into doping allegations found that Armstrong used performance-enhancing drugs over his career. After years of denying allegations, he admitted to using them in 2013. Since then, he is banned from all cycling events, but has been active in his support for cancer research after he was diagnosed with the disease.
Berger is also backing the upcoming film along with Stuber and Nick Nesbit. Executive producers on the film are Baylin, Josh Glick and Zac Frognowski.