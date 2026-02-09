Elizabeth Debicki wraps shooting for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, teases return of Brad Pitt's iconic role

Actor Elizabeth Debicki has teased the return of Brad Pitt's Oscar-winning character Cliff Booth in the upcoming sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher.
Calling the project "such a dream to make," she spoke to People magazine on the sidelines of the Sundance Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her film Wicker. "I just wrapped on David Fincher's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make," Debicki said.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth serves as a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Brad Pitt, reprising his role as stuntman Cliff Booth, a performance that earned him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Tarantino returns as the screenwriter for the sequel.
"We shot it for nearly six months in L.A., and I just adored, adored working with David, just love him to pieces," Debicki said. Praising her co-star, she added, "And I loved working with Brad. In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy... I was very, very happy on that job."
Besides Pitt and Debicki, the film also stars Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino. Netflix is expected to release the film later in 2026. A release date is yet to be announced.
Debicki's Wicker is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, alongside Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard and Peter Dinklage. She was recently seen opposite Colman and Tom Hiddleston in the second season of the spy thriller The Night Manager.
Reflecting on her career and aspirations, Debicki said, "Just more work. I'm an actor, you know?" "There's not a lot of things you can control in life," she added. "You can be particular about the people you gather around you, which is very important, and how honest and kind they are."
Meanwhile, Pitt also has The Riders in development, in which he is set to star and serve as a producer.