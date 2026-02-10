Breaking down the symbolism in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show

For his Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny transported the field in Northern California around 3,500 miles, transforming it into the fields of Puerto Rico. Even before he launched into “Tití Me Preguntó,” the Puerto Rican superstar had suffused the set with symbols of the island — and a sense of wider Pan-Americanism.

Here's a breakdown of the Easter eggs hidden in plain view during the 13-minute set.

Sugarcane fields

The show opened in a sugarcane field, an homage to Puerto Rico's main cash crop when it became a U.S. territory at the end of the 19th century. While the island transitioned from an agricultural society in the 1950s as tax incentives were introduced to encourage manufacturing, pava-sporting jíbaros (farmers) are still active, and iconic.

Dressed in all white

The jíbaros commonly wear all white, as Bad Bunny did throughout his appearance. White, after all, helps beat the Caribbean heat. But there's also a common saying in Latin America: “Esta vestido de punta en blanco” — meaning “dressed in all white” but in a more figurative sense, “well dressed.”

The coconut stand

Touting its “coco frio” wares, the stall evokes the Caribbean roadside stands selling cold, refreshing coconut water in the fruit itself — none of that boxed stuff you'd find at the grocery store. Just add a straw. (But don't get it on your all-white clothes. It'll stain.) The coconut iconography proliferated the show, including the drawings of coconut footballs in the introduction.

Other roadside stops in the show: dominoes, a common pastime; a makeshift nail salon; a cash-only gold and silver stall; and a taco stand. Everyone, after all, loves tacos.

Piraguas and Pan-Americanism

Bad Bunny made a quick stop for piraguas, a type of shaved ice. Each syrup bottle featured a different Latin American flag — a recurring theme in a show that took pains to acknowledge the interplay and commonalities among countries in the Americas. Take the boxers that followed soon after, Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas, who respectively wore the flags of Puerto Rico and Mexico on their shorts. Puerto Rico and Mexico have a heated rivalry in boxing that goes back decades, and both have boasted multiple world champions.

Dancing outside the casita were a range of celebrities with ties to different countries in the Americas: singers Cardi B (Dominican Republic), Karol G (Colombia) and Young Miko (Puerto Rico), actors Jessica Alba (Mexico) and Pedro Pascal (Chile) and baseball player Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela). Influencer Alix Earle and Bad Bunny's business partner Dave Grutman were also there.

And we can't forget the music itself: The sequence included a projection of the sapo concho cartoon that's become synonymous with Bad Bunny and Puerto Rico, as well as an appearance from Nicaraguan conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.