David Mamet's next to star Anthony Mackie, Sharon Stone, Emily Alyn Lind, and Ben Mendelsohn

Legendary playwright, screenwriter and director David Mamet is set to turn Speed the Plow, his play that won a Tony Award, into a feature film. Directed by Mamet from his own screenplay, the film is set to star Anthony Mackie, Sharon Stone, Emily Alyn Lind, and Ben Mendelsohn in important roles. Deadline is the first to report the news.
Mamet has long been attempting to adapt the play, a Hollywood satire, for the screen. Recently, he made a comeback to direction after a long time with a film titled Henry Johnson, starring Shia LaBeouf, Evan Jonigkeit, Chris Bauer, and Dominic Hoffman.
David Mamet's play from 1988 helped Ron Silver win a Tony Award, and it also starred Joe Mantegna and Madonna. Reportedly, the film adaptation is set to differ partly from the 1988 play.
Set at a fictional production house named American Prestige Studios, its story follows Anthony Mackie's junior executive character, named Bob Grant, who receives the production head's role. While Grant is not cut out for a job that entails overseeing the studio's schlock productions, he finds help from a time server at the studio (Ben Mendelsohn), one of its temporary employees (Emily Alyn Lind), and a movie star (Sharone Stone).
The film also stars Chris Bauer as a recluse from Malibu and Rebecca Pidgeon in the role of a PR executive. Production on it is set to commence in February.
Mamet is best known as the director of 1987's neo-noir thriller House of Games, which marked his debut and starred Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, and Lilia Skala, among others. He is also popular for his film adaptation of the play titled Glengarry Glen Ross as well as screenplays for the films The Untouchables, Wag The Dog, and The Postman Always Rings Twice. His other directorials include The Spanish Prisoner, a critically acclaimed 1997 thriller, and the 2001 crime drama Heist.