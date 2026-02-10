David Mamet's next to star Anthony Mackie, Sharon Stone, Emily Alyn Lind, and Ben Mendelsohn

Mamet is best known as the director of 1987's neo-noir thriller House of Games, which marked his debut and starred Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, and Lilia Skala, among others. He is also popular for his film adaptation of the play titled Glengarry Glen Ross as well as screenplays for the films The Untouchables, Wag The Dog, and The Postman Always Rings Twice. His other directorials include The Spanish Prisoner, a critically acclaimed 1997 thriller, and the 2001 crime drama Heist.