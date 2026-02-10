Emma Roberts to headline A Body In The Woods

A Body In The Woods is written and directed by Stephen Cognetti, who has been behind the found footage horror franchise, Hell House. The upcoming film is set in 1999 to 2000, and is centred upon a woman named Alice Lincoln (Emma Roberts), who lives in Marshal Woods, which has long been haunted by tales of a witch looming over the place. Alice is tasked in keeping vigil over the dead body of a mineworker, when she starts to experience disturbances. While she is doubtful that the dead might not be truly dead, outside the house, a silent woman's appearance brings in a greater threat.