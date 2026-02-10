Minions 3 now titled Minions & Monsters; Teaser shows them wrecking havoc once again

The Minions are back, and this time, their mischievous activities have returned as well. The first trailer for Minions 3 released during Super Bowl on Sunday, revealed that the film had now been officially titled Minions & Monsters.
Universal Pictures shared the two-minute-long trailer which showed the Minions, now sought-after movie stars, searching for monsters to star in their upcoming film. When they join and conjure one of them with spells from an mystical book, they are surprised to see a small green creature who expresses happiness on being set free. But the Minions' quest remain, so they set out on an adventure with it to conjure and search for more monsters, thereby unknowingly unleashing chaos into the world. Now, they have to save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.
Oscar nominee Pierre Coffin, the director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film, returns to helm the upcoming third film which is scripted by Brian Lynch. Coffin has been the voice behind the iconic yellow naughty beings, who serve as Gru's sidekicks, since Despicable Me (2010). The latest film from the franchise Despicable Me 4, was released in 2024, and was a critical and commercial hit, earning over $972 million worldwide.
Minions & Monsters is the seventh instalment in the Despicable Me franchise and serves as a sequel to Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Backed by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan, executive producer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions vs Monsters is set for a July 1 release in theatres worldwide.