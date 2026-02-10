Minions 3 now titled Minions & Monsters; Teaser shows them wrecking havoc once again

Universal Pictures shared the two-minute-long trailer which showed the Minions, now sought-after movie stars, searching for monsters to star in their upcoming film. When they join and conjure one of them with spells from an mystical book, they are surprised to see a small green creature who expresses happiness on being set free. But the Minions' quest remain, so they set out on an adventure with it to conjure and search for more monsters, thereby unknowingly unleashing chaos into the world. Now, they have to save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.