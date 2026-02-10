Birds of War filmmakers interview: Love in the time of war

B: The film started as an idea in 2022. I wanted to make a documentary about Lebanon. So, I was filming the revolution from 2019 and then the economic collapse, the elections, my family's experiences through that and my own work there. So, it started as a political film about Lebanon and my role as a journalist. Habak has played a big role in my life, so he was also going to be in this film. We were very grateful to get initial development funding support for the project that allowed us to bring in a bigger team. We started working with Sonia Henrici, our producer, we got Will Hewitt, our editor, and we got Claire Fergson, our consulting editor, and we started to really think, what is the story here? Being from a journalistic background, I focus on the politics, but in cinema and independent filmmaking, it's more the narrative and the personal that really draws people in. So we decided, with our team, that the story will be our love story, and through that we can show the backdrop of what's been happening in Syria and Lebanon. The film won’t be about politics, it won’t be about the war, it'd be about two people, how they fall in love, and their relationship.