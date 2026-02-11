Cinema Without Borders: Like father, like son—If I Go Will They Miss Me

The seamless narrative moves fluidly and effortlessly between kitchen-sink drama and magic realism. The production design by Marina Perez makes for a great sense of place. There is a robust authenticity and detailing to the Black working-class Watts neighbourhood in South Los Angeles that the film is set in, right down to its proximity to the airport and hence the planes constantly flying above, for real as well as a steady metaphorical element. Despite the shabbiness of the ground reality, Lil Ant’s flights of imagination are underlined with lyricism with cinematographer Michael Fernandez's gentle portraiture of the characters and Malcolm Parson’s compositions in a wonderful cinematic harmony in building a sense of soulfulness that permeates the film alongside the several stresses, strains and breaking points. The film boasts of a wonderful soundtrack, with the cherry on the cake being Jon Batiste’s “This Bitter Earth”. The paintings that Lil Ant creates, his allusions to Greek mythology, comparing his dad to Odysseus and Poseidon and himself to the winged horse Pegasus, and the fanciful images he perceives of neighbourhood boys play acting like airplanes approximates the fickleness of their condition even as it adds a touch of the surreal to their dreams.