One Battle After Another on OTT; When and where to watch Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar-nominated film

After winning critical acclaim globally and several accolades, Leonardo DiCaprio's latest action thriller One Battle After Another, diretced by Paul Thomas Anderson is coming soon on OTT platform JioHotstar. Sharing the update, the streamer shared that it will be available on the app from February 26 onwards.
One Battle After Another centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite to confront an enemy that has resurfaced after 16 years. Inspired from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, the cast also includes Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Shayna McHayle, Wood Harris, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn. The film reunites Anderson with composer Johnny Greenwood after five previous collaborations.
Upon release in September last year, the film won massive appreciation worldwide for its story and screenplay and was also hailed by noted celebrities. Since then, One Battle After Another has won multiple awards including three wins at the 31st Critics' Choice Awards, four wins at the 83rd Golden Globes and 13 nominations at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards (including Best Picture).
An excerpt from our CE review of the film reads, "Despite the heavy commentary, One Battle After Another still maintains a healthy dose of levity through absurdist humour. Perhaps, the humour itself isn’t absurdist by nature. You are merely shown how ridiculous such ideological possessions are, and you cannot help but chuckle. And yet, you know that the kind of people you see in the film, the kind of absurd choices they make, the bizarre events that unfold, are not entirely further from reality."
Besides directing, Paul also serves as the film's writer as well as producer. The film's producing credits are also shared by Sara Murphy and the late Adam Somner. The film is the director's most expensive project to date.