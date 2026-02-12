Keira Knightley and Alicia Vikander onboard comedy film The Worst

Actor-playwright Simon Woods is making his directorial debut with a dark comedy titled The Worst, starring Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan, and Erin Kellyman, reports Variety. The plot follows a socialite (Vikander) who, along with her spouse, invite their rich friends for a nocturnal gathering at their new French chateau. Some of the invitees do not like each other, including a diversity consultant (Knightley) and a talent agent (Dornan). When the night starts unravelling, with the revelation of dark secrets, a waitress (Kellyman) cannot help but be amidst them and their chaotic world.