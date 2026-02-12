Keira Knightley and Alicia Vikander onboard comedy film The Worst

Actor-playwright Simon Woods is making his directorial debut with a dark comedy titled The Worst, starring Keira Knightley, Alicia Vikander, Jamie Dornan, and Erin Kellyman, reports Variety. The plot follows a socialite (Vikander) who, along with her spouse, invite their rich friends for a nocturnal gathering at their new French chateau. Some of the invitees do not like each other, including a diversity consultant (Knightley) and a talent agent (Dornan). When the night starts unravelling, with the revelation of dark secrets, a waitress (Kellyman) cannot help but be amidst them and their chaotic world.
Woods is set to direct the film from his own screenplay, with John Sachs and Andy Berg producing it under their Eclipse Films banner, in addition to Promise Pictures' Josh Hyams. The executive producers include Andrei Kamarowsky, Frédéric Fiore, and Ryan Wickers of Logical Pictures Group, alongside Eclipse Films' Charles Low, as well as Dave Bishop, George Hamilton and James Pugh of Protagonist Pictures.
In a recent statement, the producers promised that the film would take the audience through all the emotions imaginable, while providing them "with great moments of humour, surprise and unexpected horrific twists". Calling Woods' screenplay "brilliant," they expressed their excitement about working with not just him but also the "amazing" cast associated with the project. On the other hand, executive producer Bishop described the film as a timely and deliciously dark satire, exploring social "privilege with real bite".
Director Woods is known for the play Hansard and the BAFTA-nominated short film Such a Lovely Day. On the acting front, his titles include Pride and Prejudice, Rome, Cranford, and Penelope.