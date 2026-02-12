F1 sequel in development, confirms producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Fans of F1 and Brad Pitt can rejoice as producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed a sequel to his blockbuster film from last year. Bruckheimer made the confirmation about the F1 sequel to BBC while attending an Academy Awards-related function yesterday in Los Angeles. This ends months-long speculation about a second part to the motorsports film, directed by Joseph Kosinski.
Despite the announcement, Bruckheimer is yet to reveal further details about the F1 sequel, including those pertaining to its tentative production timeline, plot, and cast and crew members. Pitt and Kosinski's involvement as the film's lead actor and director still await confirmation. However, the F1 producer said that Pitt would play a key role in decisions regarding casting for the sequel.
The highest-grossing theatrical release in Apple Original Films' history, F1 reportedly minted over 630 million at the global box office. The film received appreciation for the charismatic performances, led by Pitt, Kosinski's kinetic direction, and Hans Zimmer's pulsating background music.
The filming locations for the sports drama include real Formula 1 sites, with the makers shooting scenes at more than one F1 race weekend.
More than its box office performance, F1 has received multiple nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards, including a Best Picture Oscar nod. Producer Bruckheimer expressed his surprise and delight at the recognition it has received for the awards. Reflecting on the long production journey, which endured the Hollywood strikes, the producer said that the film's recognition for the awards is a byproduct of its entertainment value. He also found it thrilling to collaborate with Pitt.
F1 brought Bruckheimer back together with Kosinski after Top Gun: Maverick, which also earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Speaking of which, Bruckheimer also revealed that there are plans in place for other instalments in Tom Cruise's Top Gun franchise and Days of Thunder, as well as Pirates of Caribbean.