Mike Flanagan to direct film based on Stephen King's The Mist

Another film adaptation of Stephen King's novella The Mist is in development, with writer-director Mike Flanagan attached to the project, which hails from Warner Bros, reports Deadline. Besides directing it from his own screenplay, based on King's 1980 novella, Flanagan is set to produce the film under his Red Room Pictures banner. Also producing the film are Tyler Thompson, Chris Stone, and Spyglass Media Group’s Gary Barber. Meanwhile, Alexandra Magistro of Red Room will serve as an executive producer. The makers are yet to announce cast details.
In King's novella, a mysterious fog takes over a Maine-based small town, and creatures come out of it and attack the people who exist there. A survivor group makes their way into a grocery store, but with no escape in sight, some of them consider the idea of getting out of the shop, potentially putting the rest of the lives at stake. As a result, the problems in the store become just as terrifying as the creatures outside.
The Mist has already paved the way for a feature film and a television series adaptation. The latest project brings Mike Flanagan back together with King after his adaptations of the latter's novels Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep (The Shining sequel) as well as his novella Life of Chuck. Flanagan has already been attached to a series based on King's novel Carrie for the streamer Prime Video.
Flanagan is widely appreciated for his mastery of the horror genre. His credits also include films such as Oculus and Ouija: Origin of Evil as well as series such as The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher.