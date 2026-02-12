The Mummy film, Brendan Fraser-Rachel Weisz starrer, gets release date

Earlier, we reported about the development of another instalment in the long-running The Mummy franchise, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The latest development about the film is that its distributor Universal Pictures has slated it for a May 19, 2028, release in theatres. The film is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence from a David Coggeshall screenplay. It brings Fraser and Weisz back together after collaborations on The Mummy (1999) and its 2001 sequel. Fraser also starred in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), where Maria Bello replaced Weisz.