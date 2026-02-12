The Mummy film, Brendan Fraser-Rachel Weisz starrer, gets release date

Earlier, we reported about the development of another instalment in the long-running The Mummy franchise, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The latest development about the film is that its distributor Universal Pictures has slated it for a May 19, 2028, release in theatres. The film is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence from a David Coggeshall screenplay. It brings Fraser and Weisz back together after collaborations on The Mummy (1999) and its 2001 sequel. Fraser also starred in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), where Maria Bello replaced Weisz.
The project reunites Radio Silence with Universal Pictures following their collaboration on 2024's vampire film Abigail. Also coming back to produce the film is franchise veteran Sean Daniel. Daniel is the producer of all three films in the franchise, headlined by Fraser, in addition to the doomed reboot (2017) starring Tom Cruise.
The producers include William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt of Project X Entertainment. Meanwhile, Fraser serves as an executive producer alongside Jason F Brown of Hivemind and Denis Stewart.
The makers are yet to reveal any details about the upcoming film's plot. According to reports, the franchise grossed over 1.5 billion from theatres worldwide. All the films except for the reboot, starring Tom Cruise, tasted success at the box office.
The filmmaking collective is also part of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which is slated for a March 20 release in theatres. It serves as a sequel to 2019's horror film Ready or Not.
Brendan Fraser's upcoming films include director Anthony Maras's Pressure, where he plays Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower, and a noir film with director Andy Garcia titled Diamond. On the other hand, Rachel Weisz's upcoming projects include a film titled Séance on a Wet Afternoon, with Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy director Tomas Alfredson, and a Netflix series titled Vladimir.
Beyond the Fraser-Weisz film, Lee Cronin is also part of a reimagining of the original franchise.