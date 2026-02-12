Oscar-nominated Brazilian film The Secret Agent from Narcos star Wagner Moura sets India release date

After winning laurels and earning appreciation across festival circuits, The Secret Agent, which was recently earned multiple Oscar nominations this year, is landing in India this month.
The political thriller film written and directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho and starring Wagner Moura of Narcos-fame in the lead role, is set in Brazil of 1977.
Hailing from producer Emilie Lesclaux, The Secret Agent follows a middle-aged technology expert (Moura) who comes to Recife, only to realise that it is not the peaceful place for him to seek refuge. Moura stars alongside Maria Fernanda Cândido, Carlos Francisco, Gabriel Leon, Hermila Guedes, and Alice Carvalho.
The Secret Agent had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, and the film won its Best Director and Best Actor awards for Filho and Moura, respectively. Later, at the Golden Globes, Moura won Best Actor in a Drama, and the film won Best Foreign Language Film.
Moura, who plays Marcelo in the film, said his character is not a usual hero but a man trying to stay human in a harsh world. He said he is happy that people in India will connect with the film's feelings and message. "Marcelo is not a conventional hero; he is a man trying to remain humane in a world that constantly tests him. The response to the film has been overwhelming, and I'm excited for Indian audiences to connect with its emotional and political resonance," said Wagner.
The film is being released in India on February 27 by PictureWork.