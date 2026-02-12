Oscar-nominated Brazilian film The Secret Agent from Narcos star Wagner Moura sets India release date

Moura, who plays Marcelo in the film, said his character is not a usual hero but a man trying to stay human in a harsh world. He said he is happy that people in India will connect with the film's feelings and message. "Marcelo is not a conventional hero; he is a man trying to remain humane in a world that constantly tests him. The response to the film has been overwhelming, and I'm excited for Indian audiences to connect with its emotional and political resonance," said Wagner.