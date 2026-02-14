Wuthering Heights Movie Review: Shiny, blunt outline of a compelling story

Instead, what we get are unsubtle, often isolated, and emotionless erotic moments. Sometimes, these moments feel artificial and are not attached to the characters. Catherine slowly sticks her finger inside the mouth of a fish trapped inside a block of jelly. There is an extreme close-up of a slug’s gelatinous foot gliding over a glass, complete with squishy sound effects for emphasis. Some of these scenes help to convey the emotional state of the characters. However, most of the time, it feels like a desperate attempt to search for the most sexual in the mundane. The film isn’t communicating with the audience through the characters. Instead, the props, the costumes, the lighting, the sound effects, and the people inside the frame are merely used in isolation to evoke empty eroticism. It is like the social media cooking trend, in which, through slick editing, sound effects and a bit of exaggerated acting, we are led to believe something erotic is happening, but in fact, the person is just cooking the food. It is amusing, but to no greater extent than to just amuse you. It is bereft of storytelling. This is not to say the film isn’t concerned with storytelling.