Kate Hudson says she was told 'too old' for music

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who later also turned into a singer-songwriter, says she was told by people she was too old to start her music career.

Hudson made her singing debut in 2024 after she released her album 'Glorious', which comprised 12 tracks.

The 46-year-old actor said she always knew music was something she wanted to do. "I always thought music would be something that I would do, but then it was like, OK, don't break what's not broken and this idea of sort of crossover careers could have been a kiss of death. You're sort of warned against it, like 'Just enjoy your career, enjoy this part right now,'" Hudson told entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

The actor said she was in her 30's when she heard someone telling her that she was too old for a music breakout. "They're like, 'You're kind of too old now to sort of break out as a musical act or to have a musical career'," she said.

"And then finally COVID happened and I was like, I will just regret it if I don't do it. I have to do it. And so I did it, and then I couldn't believe the reception that it received. It was so warm and loving and loved. And I was like, 'Why didn't I do this before," she added.

Besides 12 tracks, "Glorious" also had a Deluxe edition, which featured two more tracks.