Outlander star Rosie Day to make directorial debut

The novel follows the character of BOY, who, while recuperating from pneumonia, discovers that his mother is undergoing treatment for cancer. Recovering in isolation, BOY forms an unexpected connection with a physiotherapist and his capricious grandmother.



The film is co-written by Paley-Phillips and Elizabeth Morris and is expected to go into production on locations in Lincolnshire and Humberside later this year. Speaking about making her directorial debut with the adaptation of this novel, Paley-Phillips called this process "deeply personal." She went on to add, "I am grateful to be collaborating with such an exceptional creative team to bring this story to life."