Tom Burke, Eve Hewson to star in a new film

Actors Tom Burke, who starred in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Eve Hewson, who has featured in Robin Hood and will be seen in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, will team up for a new feature directed by Lenny Abrahamson. The filmmaker is known for making films such as Garage, Frank, and The Little Stranger. The film also stars newcomer Sean Meagher.
Though the plot details are still under wraps, the film is set to revolve around the Dublin Jewish community in the 70s. The film, produced by Element Pictures, is set to begin production in Dublin in March.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Suzie Lavelle, composer Stephen Rennicks, editor Nathan Nugent and production designer Anna Rackard. The credits of Burke, who was last seen in Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag, include The Souvenir and the TV series Strike. Hewson, recently seen in John Carney's Flora and Son, also starred in The Perfect Couple and Bad Sisters.