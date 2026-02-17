Cinema Without Borders: Art for art’s sake—Yellow Letters

Seen as dissenters, their play gets removed from the repertoire, they lose their jobs and home, get threatened by cops and deserted by some colleagues and neighbours, even as others stand by them in unquestioning support. They move court against the government and shift temporarily to Aziz’s mother’s home in Istanbul, which is when the reality of making ends meet stares them in the eye, as does the growing tension between them and their constant skirmishes with the daughter. What is the way out? Will their ideology win the day or pragmatism? As the personal, professional and familial situation spins out of control, Catak ends on an ambiguous, unclear note, which complicates one’s response to the film and diminishes its impact a bit. Has it been left deliberately open-ended because Catak doesn’t want to feed us any answers? Or as Aziz and Derya themselves put it, in taking fate into their hands rather than live in uncertainty, have they decided to co-opt and conform? From asserting, “Don’t fear problems. Fear, fear itself”, have they fallen prey to fear? Have the dissenters turned opportunists? Or is there more to it than the idea of right and wrong? Do the monetary and ethical aspects of the arts have to always remain in sharp split or can they be balanced?