Tyrese Gibson, Billy Zane on board Mascotland

Actors Tyrese Gibson of Fast & Furious fame, Billy Zane of Titanic fame, Armie Hammer of Call Me By Your Name fame and Jack Busey of Stranger Things fame are set to star in an upcoming dark-comedy thriller, Mascotland.
Announced last year as Mascots, the film, written and directed by Kerry Mondragon, had undergone casting changes before the quartet came on board. Mascotland, which is currently under production, also stars Leo Fitzpatrick, James Paxton, Felicia 'Snoop' Pearson, and Lin Shaye.
The film has Zane star as a disturbed kidnapper whose victims escape into the real world for the first time. The three young adults struggle to fit into life after captivity. However, their lives take a redemptive turn after they are taken in by Gibson's character.
Apart from the Fast & Furious franchise, Gibson played Sergeant Robert Epps in the Transformers film series. He also starred in films such as Death Race and Morbius. His upcoming films include Vampires of the Velvet Lounge and Hard Matter. Zane, who made his debut with Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future, will next be seen in Takeover.