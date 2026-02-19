Martin Scorsese plays voice role in The Mandalorian and Grogu

With a couple of months to go for the film's theatrical release, Lucasfilm dropped another trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. The trailer revealed a voice role for Martin Scorsese in the film, directed by Jon Favreau. With the film, Scorsese is making his debut in the Star Wars universe. Continuing from the show The Mandalorian on JioHotstar, the film's story revolves around Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal), described as a veteran Mandalorian who is bounty hunting in a galaxy's outer reaches, and his sidekick Grogu. The two explore a galaxy which recovers from the fall of the evil Empire. The latest trailer features Scorsese's voice as a shopkeeper hailing from the planet of Ardennia whom Djarin goes to for information.
As Djarin offers him a coin featuring the the New Republic symbol, the Martin Scorsese character says, "For that price, I’ll tell you whatever you want". However, as the bounty hunter tells the shopkeeper that he is searching for a 'Hutt,' the latter shuts the door on him. "Closed for the night! Thank you," he says.
The Mandalorian and Grogu stars Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne as well. The film also has voice roles from the likes of Jack Black and Werner Herzog, among others. Popular characters from the Star Wars franchise, Zeb Orrelios and Babu Frik are also part of the film.
Coming back to Scorsese, he has played voice roles for the animation film Shark Tale (2004), in addition to his own directorials, Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Last Temptation of Christ, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Interestingly, his role in The Mandalorian and Grogu has brought back the director's past comments about blockbuster cinema, especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he compared to amusement park rides. Even the official X account of Star Wars seems to refer to his comments about the Marvel Studios franchise as it described his scene in the upcoming film as "absolute cinema".
The film brings Favreau back to the Star Wars universe after his work as a creator of The Mandalorian. The first instalment in the Star Wars franchise to hit theatres in the last seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu is slated for a May 22 release.