Martin Scorsese plays voice role in The Mandalorian and Grogu

With a couple of months to go for the film's theatrical release, Lucasfilm dropped another trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. The trailer revealed a voice role for Martin Scorsese in the film, directed by Jon Favreau. With the film, Scorsese is making his debut in the Star Wars universe. Continuing from the show The Mandalorian on JioHotstar, the film's story revolves around Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal), described as a veteran Mandalorian who is bounty hunting in a galaxy's outer reaches, and his sidekick Grogu. The two explore a galaxy which recovers from the fall of the evil Empire. The latest trailer features Scorsese's voice as a shopkeeper hailing from the planet of Ardennia whom Djarin goes to for information.