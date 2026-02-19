Mckenna Grace joins Netflix's Scooby-Doo as Daphne

Mckenna Grace has become the first actor to join the cast of Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo. She will be playing the role of Daphne in the series, reported Deadline.
The upcoming series is developed by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who adapts the characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.
The series is a modern reimagining that centers on old friends Shaggy Rogers and Daphne Blake, who team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma Dinkley and the strange but handsome Fred Jones to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy — who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.
Applebaum and Rosenberg also serve as showrunners and executive producers along with Andre Nemec and Jeff Pinkner under the Midnight Radio banner. Greg Berlanti is also serving as an executive producer under Berlanti Productions banner. Warner Bros Television is also backing the series. The upcoming series is set to have eight episodes.
The Scooby-Doo franchise began with the animated series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! in 1969. More recently, the franchise and the characters were adapted into two films, Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004), where Sarah Michella Gellar, portrayed Daphne.
Grace, who was recently seen in Regretting You (2025), and will be seen in Scream 7 (2026) and The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Maysilee Donner.