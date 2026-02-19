Walton Goggins, Chloe Grace Moretz on board action-comedy Mister

Walton Goggins and Chloe Grace Moretz are joining the cast of Mister. The upcoming action comedy is directed by Wade Eastwood who worked as an action director on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025), among other projects.
The upcoming film is Eastwood's directorial debut and is written by Nick Inglis and Nicki Cortese. The film centres around a man who wakes up, in a house he does not recognise, covered in blood. He has to escape his present with his daughter, with whom he has to repair his relationship, along with learning about himself.
Goggins and Cortese are also serving as a producer along with Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk, and Wayne Marc Godfrey. Thunder Road and Bright White Light are also backing the film. The film goes on floors in Madrid, Spain, on March.
Earlier Josh Brolin was set to star in Mister, but he exited the film due to scheduling conflicts.
Goggins was recently seen in the second season of Prime Video's Fallout, where he reprised his role of The Ghoul. Meanwhile, Moretz will be seen in the rom-com Love Language, which is directed by Joey Power.