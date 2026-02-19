Jennifer Garner-led One Attempt Remaining adds John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero

John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Aimee Carrero have joined One Attempt Remaining, headlined and produced by Jennifer Garner. Kay Cannon, who has written for TV shows like 30 Rock and New Girl, will direct the film. Details about the characters played by the newly added cast members are kept under wraps.
Cannon has written One Attempt Remaining alongside Joe Boothe and Alexa Alemanni. Besides Garner, director Shawn Levy and Dan Levine and Nicole King are producing the film. 21 Laps and Linden Productions are backing the film, along with Netflix.
The story for the film reads as follows: "Years after their acrimonious divorce, an ex-couple learns that the cryptocurrency they won on a crazy night on a cruise is now worth millions, but they've forgotten the password needed to access the funds. With only three days left until the account expires, they must retrace their steps that night, not just to figure out the password to their fortune, but also to rediscover why they fell in love in the first place."
One Attempt Remaining will continue Garner's collaboration with Netflix after Yes Day (2021), The Adam Project (2022), and Family Switch (2023).
John Cena was last seen in Peacemaker, James Gunn’s HBO Max series. He also played a cameo as the character in the filmmaker's Superman. Apart from the DC studio series and film, he was last seen in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Coming up next, he has Coyote vs. Acme, Matchbox: The Movie and Little Brother.
Kate McKinnon comes fresh off the release of In the Blink of an Eye on the film front. In the pipeline she has Thumb, which is currently in production. The actor is an Emmy winner and an SNL alum who spent 11 seasons on the show. Aimee Carrero can be seen in Apple TV’s crime dramedy Your Friends and Neighbors alongside Jon Hamm. The series has been renewed for season 3 ahead of the season 2 premiere.