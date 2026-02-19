Kristen Bell to voice Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Kristen Bell is all set to join the Sonic universe as the voice of Amy Rose with the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4. While Ben Schwartz voices the titular character, Idris Elba joined Sonic 2 as the voice of Knuckles, while Keanu Reeves came in for Sonic 3, voicing Shadow. Bell's addition comes in as yet another prominent name for the franchise's fourth film.
The film also features live-action actors, most of whom are expected to reprise their parts in the upcoming sequel. Jim Carrey plays the evil Dr Robotnik, while Lee Majdoub is seen as Agent Stone, his loyal assistant. As Sonic's parents, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter can be seen.
Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films, is set to return as the helmer of the fourth. Returning as producers are Neal H Moritz and Toby Ascher of Original Films and Toru Nakahara.
Paramount announced that the film will get a release on March 19, 2027, days after the third film, which had Keanu Reeves playing Shadow, became the top-grosser among the films in the franchise.
Plot details for Sonic the Hedgehog 4 are being kept under wraps. Rose is a pink hedgehog and Sonic's to-be girlfriend in the game, irrespective of his knowledge of the same.
As it is in Sonic tradition, the mid-credits scene of each film teases what could be expected from the forthcoming sequel. In the credit scene of Sonic 3, the protagonist is chased by an army of Metal Sonics and is unexpectedly rescued by Rose.
Meanwhile, Bell has had a glorious career as a voice artist, known for her performance as Anna in the Frozen movies and as the narrator in Gossip Girl, among others. She is currently all set to reprise her role as Joanne in Netflix's Nobody Wants This. She will also be seen as Mrs Claus alongside David Harbour's Santa Claus in Violent Night 2.