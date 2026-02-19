Rapper Bad Bunny finds his first film as lead star, to feature in historical drama 'Porto Rico'

LOS ANGELES: Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to headline the historical drama 'Porto Rico', marking his first leading role in a feature film.

Bad Bunny, who recently headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a performance celebrating Puerto Rican culture, earlier featured in Brad Pitt-starrer 'Bullet Train' and Darren Aronofsky's 'Caught Stealing'.

In 'Porto Rico', the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will feature alongside acclaimed actors Edward Norton, Javier Bardem and Viggo Mortensen, according to Variety.

The film, described by the makers as an "epic Caribbean western" and a "gripping narrative inspired by true events" exploring the origins of Puerto Rico, will be directed by Grammy-winning Puerto Rican rapper Rene Perez Joglar, popularly known as Residente, in his feature directorial debut.

"I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy. This film is a reaffirmation of who we are - told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves," Perez Joglar said in a statement.

'Porto Rico' will be produced by Perez Joglar and Erick Douat through 1868 Studios.

'Bad Bunny' had a high-profile month as he headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, featuring alongside Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Earlier this month, the global star also made Grammy history by becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win album of the year for 'Debi Tirar Mas Fotos'.