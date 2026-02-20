Goat Movie Review: A fun-filled slam dunk about moving away from conformity

Rookie Will Harris (Caleb McLaughlin) is recruited to play for his dream team, the Thorns, which is lead by the aging legend Jett Fillmore (Gabrielle Union). Magma, the main rivals of The Thorns, are lead by the horse, Mane Attraction (Aaron Pierre). While trying to prove himself to Jett, Will has to dodge every single opponent, which includes bears, crocodiles, gorillas, and the raging fire that shoots out from the ground of the Magmas’ home ground. After passing through all these obstacles he still has to score points. The makers use fast-paced tracking shots without sacrificing their showcase of scale, and have used animation to show perspectives that will be impossible to capture on camera.