Farhan Akhtar 'honoured and grateful' to play Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes' Beatles film series

NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday said he is “honoured and grateful” to be part of the legacy of The Beatles and sitar maestro Ravi Shankar as he prepares to portray the Indian music icon in filmmaker Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part cinematic event on the legendary British band.

Sony Pictures had last week announced that Akhtar will star as Ravi Shankar in The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Mendes, the Oscar-winning filmmaker known for American Beauty, 1917, and the James Bond hits Skyfall and Spectre.

The ambitious project will chronicle the story of the iconic band through four separate films, each told from the perspective of one of its members.

In a post on Instagram, Akhtar thanked Mendes and described the opportunity as “the stuff dreams are made of”.

“Honoured and grateful to be part of the ever-expanding legacy of @thebeatles and of Pandit Ravi Shankar ji.

“Their creative genius is a rite of passage for generation after generation of listeners… Thank you, Sam Mendes… I have been an ardent admirer of all your work, and to be directed by you in this film is the stuff dreams are made of,” the actor wrote.