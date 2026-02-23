Evil Dead Wrath begins production

With the next film in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Burn, set for a release in theatres on July 24, a new instalment from the franchise has already set the ball rolling.
Warner Brothers unveiling the title of the new Evil Dead film, announced that this will be the film that follows Evil Dead Burn. Writer-director Francis Galluppi, popular for The Last Stop in Yuma County, will take on the directorial duty of Evil Dead Wrath.
Evil Dead Wrath will star Charlotte Hope, of The Nun fame, Zach Gilford, of Midnight Mass fame, Jessica McNamee, of Mortal Kombat fame, Josh Helman, of Mad Max: Fury Road, Elizabeth Cullen, of Diabolic fame, Ella Newton, of Dangerous Animals, and Ella Oliphant.
Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi and franchise producer Rob Tapert are serving as the producers of Evil Dead Wrath. Lee Cronin, Bruce Campbell, Jose Canas and Romel Adam are serving as the executive producers of the film.
The soon-to-be-released Evil Dead Burn, directed by Sebastian Vanicek, stars Souheila Yacoub, Luciane Buchanan, Hunter Doohan, Tandi Wright and George Pullar.