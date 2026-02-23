Venom animated film in the works

One of the favourite Spider-Man villains, Venom, will now appear in an animated film from directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, known for their work on Final Destination Bloodlines.
Tom Hardy, who played Eddie Brock and his snaggletoothed counterpart in the three live-action Venom films, will be a part of the animated film, sources close to the makers have told Variety. However, it is unclear whether he will lend his voice to the symbiote or will contribute in any other capacity.
Lipovsky and Stein put themselves on the map after delivering a hit with Final Destination Bloodlines, which earned $317.9 million, and revived the franchise. The duo have also been attached as co-writers in Chris Columbus' Gremlins 3.
Unlike the usual light-hearted nature of animated films, given the subject matter, Venom may not be as kid-friendly. The film will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the banner behind animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. A third film from the web-spinner franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is expected to be released in theatres in 2027.