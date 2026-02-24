Hans Zimmer to score music for Netflix series All the Sinners Bleed

Noted composer Hans Zimmer and his collective Bleeding Fingers Music has signed on to score music for Netflix's upcoming series All the Sinners Bleed, an adaptation of the SA Crosby novel of the same name. The news was confirmed by writer, showrunner and executive producer Joe Robert Cole in a statement.
Speaking about his entry into the series, he said, "All the Sinners Bleed lives in the tension between faith, violence and redemption, the kind of moral complexity where music speaks most powerfully." He added, "Joe Robert Cole and SA Cosby have created a world that is haunting, intimate and unflinchingly human."
All The Sinners Bleed follows Titus Crown (Sope Dirisu), the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county. Haunted by his devout mother's untimely death, he must lead the hunt for a serial killer who has been preying on his Black community for years in the name of God.
The previously announced lead cast also includes John Douglas Thompson, Nicole Beharie, Daniel Ezra, Andrea Cortes, Murray Bartlett, and Leila George; with Giancarlo Esposito, David Lyons, Donald Elise Watkins, Mackenzie Astin, Jordan M Cox, Cullen Moss, Angus O'Brien, Cranston Johnson, Christopher Matthew Cook, Christopher Thornton, and Bill Oberst Jr. set in recurring roles. Amy Madigan is set to guest star as Scarlett Cunningham. The series is currently in production in Atlanta.
Joe Robert Cole will direct the first episode and several others. Higher Ground Productions, Amblin Television and Cosby also executive produce.