Lily Collins to star as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

Emily in Paris fame Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie about the making of the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961).
The film will be based on Sam Wasson's non-fiction book Fifth Avenue, 5 AM: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, written by Alena Smith, the lead creator of the series, Dickinson. The director of Breakfast at Tiffany's has yet to be announced.
The actor wrote on Instagram, ‘’It’s with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honoured and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel...’’
Blake Edwards' Breakfast at Tiffany’s is based on Truman Capote's novel. The film follows a sophisticated socialite, Holly (Audrey Hepburn), who becomes close with her new neighbour, struggling writer Paul Varjak (George Peppard), who is funded by an older woman. While Holly relies on a wealthy husband, she and Paul fall in love, leading her to confront her past to lead a normal life. The film also stars George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen, Martin Balsam and Mickey Rooney.
Audrey Hepburn is renowned for her extensive career across film, television and the stage. She is ranked as the third greatest screen legend in American cinema. She remains a timeless film and fashion icon, celebrated for her unique elegance and style. Her legendary films include Roman Holiday (1953), Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), Sabrina (1954), and My Fair Lady (1964). She also delivered her unforgettable performances in Charade (1963), Funny Face (1957), and Wait Until Dark (1967). Hepburn was last seen in a cameo role as an angel in Always (1989) and They All Laughed (1981) in the leading role, before passing away in 1993.
On the other hand, Lily Collins' hit Netflix series Emily in Paris is set to premiere its sixth season soon. A date for the same is yet to be announced.