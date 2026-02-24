Lily Collins to star as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's

Audrey Hepburn is renowned for her extensive career across film, television and the stage. She is ranked as the third greatest screen legend in American cinema. She remains a timeless film and fashion icon, celebrated for her unique elegance and style. Her legendary films include Roman Holiday (1953), Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), Sabrina (1954), and My Fair Lady (1964). She also delivered her unforgettable performances in Charade (1963), Funny Face (1957), and Wait Until Dark (1967). Hepburn was last seen in a cameo role as an angel in Always (1989) and They All Laughed (1981) in the leading role, before passing away in 1993.