Selma Blair to star opposite Sean Patrick Flanery in Ethan Almighty – Ethan's Law

In 2021, Jeff Callaway met Ethan at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, where the dog had been abandoned in a severely malnourished state and was close to death. During Ethan’s recovery, Jeff cared for him for several weeks, forming a strong bond in the process. He eventually adopted Ethan, giving him a permanent home. Their story gained national attention, and the public outrage over Ethan’s abuse helped lead to the passing of “Ethan’s Law” in Kentucky, which strengthens penalties for animal cruelty and enhances protections for abused animals.