Selma Blair to star opposite Sean Patrick Flanery in Ethan Almighty – Ethan's Law

Selma Blair, known for her roles in several hit movies like Hellboy, Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde has joined Sean Patrick Flanery in the upcoming film Ethan Almighty - Ethan's Law, an indie film penned, helmed and backed by Tané McClure.
Scheduled for filming in April, Ethan Almighty – Ethan's Law is based on the real-life story of Jeff Callaway and the rescue dog Ethan whose survival sparked major changes in animal cruelty laws in Kentucky.
In 2021, Jeff Callaway met Ethan at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville, where the dog had been abandoned in a severely malnourished state and was close to death. During Ethan’s recovery, Jeff cared for him for several weeks, forming a strong bond in the process. He eventually adopted Ethan, giving him a permanent home. Their story gained national attention, and the public outrage over Ethan’s abuse helped lead to the passing of “Ethan’s Law” in Kentucky, which strengthens penalties for animal cruelty and enhances protections for abused animals.
Blair is set to portray Claire Patterson, who starts from a deeply fragile point in her life as she wrestles with doubts about faith, meaning, and the weight of personal grief. Through her bond with Ethan, she experiences a subtle yet deeply moving transformation that reshapes her outlook and inner strength.
Ethan Almighty is backed by McClure through her McClure Films along with Michelle Alexandria via Light Year Pictures. Michael Olsen of Motion Media Group, Todd Slater of Convoke Media, Stephanie Garvin, and Lisanne Canty of Hollywood Expansion Corporation serve as executive producers.