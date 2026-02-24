Tom Hanks to portray Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln in the Bardo film adaptation

Lincoln's life and his contribution to the history of the United States in abolishing slavery and leading the country through the civil war to his assassination, has been extensively showcased in various forms of media including shows, documentaries and movies. The most noteworthy one includes Steven Spielberg's Lincoln (2012), starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the President which earned him an Oscar award. However, this adaptation will focus on Lincoln's relationship with his recently deceased 11-year-old son Willie Lincoln, exploring "themes of love, empathy and human capacity in the face of unimaginable grief".