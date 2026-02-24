Tom Hanks to portray Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln in the Bardo film adaptation

Noted actor Tom Hanks is set to portray iconic former US President Abraham Lincoln in the film adaptation of best-selling novel Lincoln in the Bardo from author George Saunders. Besides starring as the 16th US President, Tom Hanks will also back the film through his Playtone label with partner Gary Goetzman. The author is also adapting the book with Academy award-winning filmmaker Duke Johnson (Anomalisa) who is tapped as the director and producer of the project.
While the Oscar-winning actor has previously portrayed real-life people, this is his first time playing a US President. Interestingly, Hanks had previously narrated and hosted Killing Lincoln docudrama (2013). Both of them are also distant relatives.
According to the makers, the upcoming film will be a mix of live-action and stop-motion animation from Starburns Industries and is currently filming in London.
Lincoln's life and his contribution to the history of the United States in abolishing slavery and leading the country through the civil war to his assassination, has been extensively showcased in various forms of media including shows, documentaries and movies. The most noteworthy one includes Steven Spielberg's Lincoln (2012), starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the President which earned him an Oscar award. However, this adaptation will focus on Lincoln's relationship with his recently deceased 11-year-old son Willie Lincoln, exploring "themes of love, empathy and human capacity in the face of unimaginable grief".
Johnson, Paul Young, and Devon Young Rabinowitz are on board as producers under Starburns Industries. Steven Shareshian, Aaron Mitchell, and Saunders will executive produce the project.