Cinema Without Borders: Warrior women—Traces

How to frame the survivors in such searing cinema has always been up for debate. To reveal their identity or to keep it concealed. How not to overstep their personal space. How to let them have control of what they want to share and what they want to conceal. It helps that Kovalenko, having lived through the experience herself, hasn’t just directed but also shot the film. Her camera follows the ladies, frames them with respect and dignity, aligns and becomes one with them, empathetic not intrusive, as their voice overs fill in the details.