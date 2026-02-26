Christian Bale joins Leonardo DiCaprio in Michael Mann's Heat 2: Reports

Christian Bale has reportedly confirmed his involvement in the upcoming action thriller Heat 2. Michael Mann, the director of Heat (1995), is returning to write and direct the sequel.
According to a reporter for Fox 32 Chicago, Bale confirmed his involvement, and said, “I’ll be back in Chicago soon for HEAT 2!”
Bale will be joining actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who revealed the news of being on board the sequel in December 2025.
In earlier interview, speaking about the sequel DiCaprio said, "We can’t duplicate what Heat was, so it’s paying homage to that film, but giving it its own unique entity."
Heat (1995), followed the story of Lt Vincent Hanna's (Al Pacino) pursuit of serial bank robber Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and his gang. While the performances of De Niro and Pacino were appreciated, Val Kilmer as Chris Shiherlis was also well received.
Bale will be seen as Frankenstein's monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, which is set to release theatrically on March 6.