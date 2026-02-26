Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot casts Danielle Deadwyler as co-lead

Ryan Coogler's upcoming The X-Files reboot has cast Danielle Deadwyler as one of its lead cast members. The upcoming series has also confirmed Jennifer Yale as the showrunner, reported Deadline.
Yale, who has previously worked as a showrunner on The Copenhagen Test, will also serve as an executive producer alongside Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Chris Carter, creator of the original The X-Files. Proximity Media, Onyx Collective, Hulu, and 20th Century Television are backing the film.
The original series was set around two FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who investigate cases regarding paranormal phenomena. The upcoming reboot is set to retain the premise of the original, with Deadwyler portraying one of the two main leads.
Deadwyler is known for her performances in Jeymes Samuel's The Harder They Fall (2021) and Till (2022). She was recently seen in The Woman in the Yard. Deadwyler's upcoming projects include the third season of HBO's Euphoria and Rooster.
Meanwhile, Coogler's 2025 vampire flick, Sinners, has become the most nominated film in Oscars history, nabbing 16 nominations, including Best Picture, and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Coogler.