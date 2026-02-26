Andrew Scott among actors joining Emily Blunt in Walk the Blue Fields

The Emily Blunt headliner, Walk the Blue Fields, is expanding its cast as Andrew Scott, Ciaran Hinds, and Tom Cullen are joining the cast. The drama is directed by John Crowley, who recently directed We Live in Time (2024), which stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh.
Crowley is directing the film from a script by Conor McPherson, who is adapting Claire Keegan's short story of the same name. Walk the Blue Fields centers on a woman who has to confront with a love triangle from her past, which resurfaces on her wedding day.
Blunt is producing the film under the Ledbury Productions banner. Keegan, Crowley and McPherson are serving as executive producers. Compelling Pictures, Element Pictures and Netflix are backing the film.
Scott, who was seen in Wake Up Dead Man, will be seen alongside Brendan Fraser in Pressure. Meanwhile, Hinds will be seen in Zoe Kazan's limited series, East of Eden, which is based on John Steinbeck's novel of the same name.