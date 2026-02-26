Jared Harris joins the cast of Martin Scorsese's What Happens At Night

The star cast of Martin Scorsese's What Happens At Night is getting larger with the addition of Jared Harris to the cast. He will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the upcoming film from Apple Studios and Studiocanal. The cast also features Patricia Clarkson and Mads Mikkelsen in key roles.
Adapted from the eponymous novel by Peter Cameron, the story revolves around a married couple who travel to a small European town to adopt a baby. As they check into a deserted hotel, they meet an eccentric set of characters including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman and a charismatic faith healer. They struggle to get their baby and in that strange world, they question themselves and their lives that they have built together. Patrick Marber has written the script for the big screen adaptation.
Apple was also behind his previous critically-acclaimed film Killers of the Flower Moon which earned 10 Academy Award nominations. While Scorsese was only set to back the film earlier, he will direct as well as produce the project through Sikelia Productions. Filming has reportedly commenced in the Czech Republic's capital city, Prague.
What Happens At Night marks DiCaprio and Scorsese's seventh collaboration while Jennifer Lawrence is joining hands with the noted director for the first time.
Jared Harris has built an impressive body of work over the years from his breakout turn as Andy Warhol in I Shot Andy Warhol (1996) and his portrayal of John Lennon in VH1’s Two of Us (2000), to notable roles in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) and Lincoln (2012), his filmography is extensive. His feature credits also include The Last of the Mohicans, Natural Born Killers, Smoke, Happiness, How to Kill Your Neighbor’s Dog, Igby Goes Down, B. Monkey, Shadow Magic, Mr. Deeds, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
On television, he has delivered memorable performances in The Other Boleyn Girl, The Riches, Fringe, Mad Men, The Crown, The Terror, and Chernobyl.