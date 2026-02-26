Jared Harris joins the cast of Martin Scorsese's What Happens At Night

Jared Harris has built an impressive body of work over the years from his breakout turn as Andy Warhol in I Shot Andy Warhol (1996) and his portrayal of John Lennon in VH1’s Two of Us (2000), to notable roles in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011) and Lincoln (2012), his filmography is extensive. His feature credits also include The Last of the Mohicans, Natural Born Killers, Smoke, Happiness, How to Kill Your Neighbor’s Dog, Igby Goes Down, B. Monkey, Shadow Magic, Mr. Deeds, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.