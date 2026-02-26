Sony to reboot live-action Spider-Man universe after box office slump, confirms Tom Rothman

Don’t expect sequels to Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter or Morbius anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean Sony is done with its live-action Spider-Man universe.
Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures, has confirmed that the studio intends to relaunch the franchise with a “fresh reboot” following a run of underwhelming theatrical performances.
Appearing on The Town podcast, Rothman was asked directly whether the broader Spider-Man universe — separate from the animated Spider-Verse — was effectively finished. “No,” he said. When pressed on whether the studio would revisit those characters, he replied, “Yes.” And when the interviewer clarified, “But it’ll be a fresh reboot?” Rothman responded, “Yes.” Asked if it would involve “new people", he added, “Yes, yes.”
The decision follows a rocky stretch for Sony’s live-action Marvel spin-offs. While Venom was a commercial success, earning $856 million worldwide, subsequent titles struggled. Morbius closed its run at $162 million globally, Madame Web managed around $100 million, and Kraven the Hunter fared even worse with roughly $60 million against a reported budget exceeding $100 million.
Rothman suggested that stepping back may ultimately benefit the brand. “Scarcity has value … you've got to make the audience miss you,” he remarked, hinting at a strategic pause before reintroducing the characters in a new form.
Rothman also weighed in on his relationship with Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, offering high praise: “They’re two people about whom I would say this—and maybe more if I think about it—but never bet against Jim Cameron and never bet against Kevin Feige.”