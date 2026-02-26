Sony to reboot live-action Spider-Man universe after box office slump, confirms Tom Rothman

Appearing on The Town podcast, Rothman was asked directly whether the broader Spider-Man universe — separate from the animated Spider-Verse — was effectively finished. “No,” he said. When pressed on whether the studio would revisit those characters, he replied, “Yes.” And when the interviewer clarified, “But it’ll be a fresh reboot?” Rothman responded, “Yes.” Asked if it would involve “new people", he added, “Yes, yes.”