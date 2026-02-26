The Boroughs from Stranger Things' creators gets May premiere date

The Boroughs, a new series backed by The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, is set to premiere on Netflix, on May 21. The upcoming series, stars Alfred Molina and Geena Davis in the lead.
Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the series follow some oddball members of a quiet retirement community, who band up after uncovering a secret, after a newcomer encounters a monster. The upcoming series consists of eight episodes.
While Molina and Davis portray Sam and Renee, respectively, The Boroughs also features Alfre Woodard as Judy, Denis O'Hare as Wally, Clark Peters as Art, and Bill Pullman as Jack.
Speaking about the series to Netflix, The Duffer Brothers, said, "The creators were adamant that — unlike so many stories about older characters — this wouldn’t treat aging as a punchline. Instead, it would treat its characters as real people facing real challenges … along with a few supernatural ones. It was exactly the show we’d been dreaming of.”
Ben Taylor, who is directing the first two episodes of the series, is serving as an executive producer. The Duffer Brothers' Upside Down Productions is the banner backing The Boroughs.