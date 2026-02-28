Samuel L Jackson headlined Tulsa King spinoff gets new title

The Samuel L Jackson led spinoff to Tulsa King, which was previously called NOLA King, has been titled Frisco King. The change comes after a revamp of the story changed the setting from New Orleans (which is colloquially called NOLA), to Frisco, Texas, USA.
Dave Erickson, who was previously on board as a showrunner and writer, exited in July 2025. Now the creator of Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan is writing all eight episodes of Frisco King, with no showrunner attached.
Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone in the lead, follows a newly released mob boss as he navigates the various hurdles on his path to establish a new criminal empire in a city unknown to him, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jackson's character in Frisco King, Russell Lee Washington Jr, first appeared in the third season of Tulsa King, which has since been renewed for a fourth season.
Sheridan, Stallone, and Jackson, will serve as executive producers along with Jackson's wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Paramount is the studio behind the series.
Meanwhile, all three seasons of Tulsa King are streaming on JioHotstar.