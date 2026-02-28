Jake Johnson to headline Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo’s private investigator comedy

Coming up next for Johnson is The Sun Never Sets with Dakota Fanning, helmed by Joe Swanberg. The film is set to have its SXSW premiere in March. In the pipeline, it has two projects with Apple TV, including The Dink, a pickleball comedy feature, and another series titled Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. He will also be reprising his role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and has Wildwood in his kitty.