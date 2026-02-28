Jake Johnson to headline Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo’s private investigator comedy

New Girl fame Jake Johnson is all set to headline NBC's upcoming comedy about a Los Angeles private investigator. The yet-to-be-titled show comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator duo Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. The Naked Gun director Akiva Schaffer is set to helm the pilot, which is produced by Universal Television.
A single-camera comedy, the series' logline reads, "continuing the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show." Johnson plays Mickey, a former LAPD officer whose life fell apart three years ago. He is a smart, cynical and heartbroken, although he pretends he's not, private investigator who has more than a few tricks up his sleeve for the job.
The pilot is being written by Goor and Del Tredici, who will also be executive producers alongside Schaffer. Johnson is also a producer.
Apart from New Girl, Jake Johnson is known for voicing a version of Spider-Man in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and its 2023 sequel.
Coming up next for Johnson is The Sun Never Sets with Dakota Fanning, helmed by Joe Swanberg. The film is set to have its SXSW premiere in March. In the pipeline, it has two projects with Apple TV, including The Dink, a pickleball comedy feature, and another series titled Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed. He will also be reprising his role in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and has Wildwood in his kitty.