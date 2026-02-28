Paul Rudd, Paul Giamatti, Amy Ryan, Evan Peters and others join Tom McCarthy's next

The film is described as a "darkly comic drama" which is based on the book Losing Earth by author Nathaniel Rich. It is "set at a beachside resort in Florida in 1980, when twenty experts gather for a weekend conference on a global issue that is starting to gain traction: the effects of Co2 emissions on the climate. The group of scientists, activists, and policymakers have one simple mandate from Congress — write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done."