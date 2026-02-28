Paul Rudd, Paul Giamatti, Amy Ryan, Evan Peters and others join Tom McCarthy's next

An ensemble cast has onboarded Spotlight director Tom McCarthy's upcoming drama film for Sony Classics.
The actors who will be part of the yet-to-be-titled project include Paul Rudd, Evan Peters, Amy Ryan, Paul Giamatti, John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany and Jason Clarke. Production is set to commence next month.
The film is described as a "darkly comic drama" which is based on the book Losing Earth by author Nathaniel Rich. It is "set at a beachside resort in Florida in 1980, when twenty experts gather for a weekend conference on a global issue that is starting to gain traction: the effects of Co2 emissions on the climate. The group of scientists, activists, and policymakers have one simple mandate from Congress — write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done."
Along with McCarthy, Thomas Bidegan and Noé Debré have adapted it from the book. The project is dedicated to the late Steve Golin.
The film is also gaining attention as Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are on board as executive producers. The other members of the technical team include Stuart Dryburgh as director of photography, John Goldsmith as production designer, Melissa Toth as costume designer and Jane Rizzo as editor.
The film is backed by producers Jonathan King and David Levine of Anonymous Content, along with Jim Whitaker, Rae Baron, and McCarthy representing Slow Pony. Additional producers include Jonathan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker, and Bard Dorros from Anonymous Content, as well as Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment.