Jasen Kaplan, 'Finding Prince Charming' reality contestant and celeb makeup artist passes away at 46

WASHINGTON DC: Jasen Kaplan, a celebrity makeup artist and former contestant on Finding Prince Charming, has died at the age of 46, according to Deadline.

Kaplan passed away shortly before midnight on Wednesday at a hospital in New York City, with the New York City Police Department currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death at his apartment building, according to Page Six and TMZ. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Kaplan was widely known for his work as a makeup artist for several high-profile celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Cyndi Lauper, Lynda Carter, Kelly Osbourne and Bethenny Frankel.

Following his death, tributes poured in from friends and colleagues across the entertainment industry. Bethenny Frankel remembered Kaplan as "magnetic, generous, and endlessly supportive."

"Jasen Kaplan had a positive energy that was truly infectious," Frankel wrote on Instagram, adding, "He was fun, vibrant, and always brought his A game. The world lost a one-of-a-kind gem on New Year's Eve, which still doesn't feel real. Jasen was magnetic, generous, endlessly supportive, and always sharing his latest finds--food, products, people. He showed up with humor, heart, and a genuine interest in everyone around him. He was the ultimate connector, introducing me to hair artists, staff members, costume designers, restaurants, and beauty brands--but more than that, he made people feel seen, celebrated, and better about themselves. "

"He sent me weekly messages with his finds. His most recent was a fancy Hello Kitty cookie jar that reminded him of me," reads the post.

Kelly Osbourne also paid tribute to Kaplan, remembering their decades-long friendship. "I'm devastated. I love you so much @jasenkaplan. Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! RIP my dear friend!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, according to Deadline.

Kaplan gained wider public recognition in 2016 when he appeared on Logo's Finding Prince Charming, a reality dating series featuring 13 gay men competing for the affection of interior designer Robert Sepulveda Jr. Kaplan was eliminated during the second week of the competition.

His death comes shortly after the passing of fellow Finding Prince Charming contestant Chad Spodick, who died at the age of 42 in early December.

