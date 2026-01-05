House of the Dragon to end with season 4, confirms showrunner Ryan Condal

Explaining the work behind creating the dragons and the extensive world behind the series, Condal said, "It takes so long to make these goddamn dragons that we have to protect that time and make sure they look as good as they do. So yeah — it was exhausting. But in many ways, it was the happiest season I’ve had on the show. For a number of reasons, my mental spirit was as high as it’s ever been making this thing. Physically, though, I was pretty run into the ground by the end. Now, having finished and seeing early material coming in, there’s a real spring in my step. We shot a gigantic series. I’m feeling very bullish about it."