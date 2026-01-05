House of the Dragon to end with season 4, confirms showrunner Ryan Condal

As House of The Dragon is awaiting the release of its third season and has already been renewed for a fourth part, showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed that that the popular prequel series to Game of Thrones will conclude its story with the fourth and final season.
During an interview with the Escape Hatch podcast, Condal spoke about the challenges in creating season 3, the state of post production and what fans can expect in the upcoming seasons. He stated that season 3 is into post-production after having wrapped filming in October last year. With season 4's writing already stated, Condal noted that they would wrap the series with it.
"We're getting rough cuts and early material. I feel good. I’m walking a lot more now — commuting into central London on foot and by tube — which has been good for me. It really feels like we’ve turned a big page here. Knowing there’s only one more season left, it feels like we can leave it all out on the field. We’ve started the writing process for Season 4, which will be the last one," he said.
Explaining the work behind creating the dragons and the extensive world behind the series, Condal said, "It takes so long to make these goddamn dragons that we have to protect that time and make sure they look as good as they do. So yeah — it was exhausting. But in many ways, it was the happiest season I’ve had on the show. For a number of reasons, my mental spirit was as high as it’s ever been making this thing. Physically, though, I was pretty run into the ground by the end. Now, having finished and seeing early material coming in, there’s a real spring in my step. We shot a gigantic series. I’m feeling very bullish about it."
House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on George RR Martin's Fire and Blood novel. Featuring an ensemble cast, the show portrays the events leading up to the decline of House Targaryen, a devastating war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons".
Apart from Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, the cast of the upcoming season includes Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.
House of the Dragon is co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal. Condal and Martin also serve as executive prouducers along with Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.
Another series out of the same universe, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, will start streaming from January 18. The prequel is based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg fantasy novellas and takes place roughly 90 years before Game of Thrones. The six-episode series tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall, who will be played by Peter Claffey and his squire Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Dunk and Egg, portrayed by Dexter Sol Ansell.
A release date for House of the Dragon season 3 is yet to be announced by the makers.