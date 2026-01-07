Cinema Without Borders: Nordic noir—Special Unit: The First Murder

A spurt in the number of arson incidents in the country leads to the formation of the Police National Mobile Investigative Unit, with the aid and support of the insurance companies, reeling under the many claims piling up, a bunch of them also false and exploitative. Police officer Otto Himmelstrup (Alex Hogh Andersen) travels to Esbjerg in Jutland peninsula—described as the Chicago of Jutland—with his trusted colleague Per “PR” Reinholdtsen (Nicolaj Kopernikus) and his boss’s secretary-turned detective Camilla Holdt (Mathilde Arcel) to handle one such case of the mayor’s burnt down lodge. Things get complicated as a charred corpse and an axe, the possible murder weapon, are found at the site of crime. One body leads to another, twists and turns follow as things become more and more complicated and befuddling.