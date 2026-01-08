Mayor of Kingstown season 5 confirmed; Jeremy Renner to return

The other day, Paramount+ renewed its series Mayor of Kingstown for a fifth season. Comprising eight episodes, Mayor of Kingstown season 5 will also serve as the series finale. The star of the series, Jeremy Renner expressed his gratitude to the audience for the renewal. "We're all so very excited to bring another season!!! Last one for paramount plus!" Renner wrote on X. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created the series, which also features actor Edie Falco and has Dave Erickson serving as its showrunner.
The crime drama about the US justice system follows Mike McLusky (Renner) and his power broker family in the Michigan-based Kingstown. The only business that thrives in Kingstown is that of incarceration, and the power brokers try to bring justice and order to a city that lacks both.
The series is a co-produced venture between Paramount Television Studios, Sheridan's own Bosque Ranch Productions, and 101 Studios. The first and second seasons do not have particularly good reviews from critics, but the third and fourth seasons do. Reports say that reviews are not the reason why Paramount+ has decided to end the series with the fifth season. One potential reason for the conclusion of the series is Sheridan's film agreement with Paramount Skydance ending in March, even as his television deal with it has some more years left.
Also part of the fourth season's cast are Lennie James, Hugh Dillon, Laura Benanti, Taylor Handley, Derek Webster, Tobi Bamtefa, Nishi Munshi, and Hamish Allan-Headley.